Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,864,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.