Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $29.46 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and $3.47 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00354293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

