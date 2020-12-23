CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $883,600.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00347594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

