Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.41

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTTRY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.