cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YCBD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

