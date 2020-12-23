CBDAO Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $15,779.71 and $13,996.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

CBDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

