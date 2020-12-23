CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.