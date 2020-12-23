Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $13,167.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

