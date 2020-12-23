carVertical (CV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,618.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $26,618.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

