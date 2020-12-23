CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

