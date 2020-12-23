Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.12

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.12 and last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 5621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.91.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,409,121.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 118,058 shares valued at $13,247,371. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.