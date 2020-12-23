Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

CJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

TSE:CJ traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

