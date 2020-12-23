Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.62. 1,088,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,134,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDF. ValuEngine lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,711,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

