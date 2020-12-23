Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $424,679.80 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $424,679.80 and $3,600.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00317492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

