Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Capitala Finance worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CPTA stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

