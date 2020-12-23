Capital Product Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.
CPLP stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
Several research firms recently commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
