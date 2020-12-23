Capital Product Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

