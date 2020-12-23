Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.96

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 452830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cannae by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cannae by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

