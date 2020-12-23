Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

TSE CNR opened at C$140.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,207,191.07. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Insiders have sold a total of 55,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,211 in the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.