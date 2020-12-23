Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE CAN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Canaan by 93.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

