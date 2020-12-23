Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSE CAN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.