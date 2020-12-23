Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Calix worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Calix by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 74.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 100,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

CALX stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

