California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 904 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of LendingTree worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $275.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.31. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $368.66. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -324.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

