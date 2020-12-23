California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 861 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Coherent worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Coherent by 767.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

