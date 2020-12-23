California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.61 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $10,269,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,266. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.