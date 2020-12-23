California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Digital Turbine worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

