California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 102 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,649,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,300. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

