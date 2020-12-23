Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.01 and last traded at C$64.00. Approximately 12,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.12.

CGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,548 shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$100,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,155. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total value of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,086,300. Insiders have sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $217,960 over the last three months.

About Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

