Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)’s stock price traded down 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 165,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 587,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

