CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,452. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

