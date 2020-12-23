Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $44,007,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.