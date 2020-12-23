Cable One (NYSE:CABO) versus Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Critical Analysis

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and Cable One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Cable One 1 5 1 0 2.00

Cable One has a consensus price target of $1,800.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.80%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Cable One’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cable One $1.17 billion 11.58 $178.58 million $33.44 67.15

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Cable One 19.26% 22.90% 7.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cable One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cable One beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of February 27, 2020, it served approximately 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

