Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CABA opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $308.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

