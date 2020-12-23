Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

