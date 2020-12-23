BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.60

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$86.60 and last traded at C$84.54, with a volume of 163660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.14.

Get BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.5800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.