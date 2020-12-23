Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.65. 631,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 848,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.