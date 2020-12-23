Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.50. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000.

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

