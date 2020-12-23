Brokers Set Expectations for Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ANIK opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of -93.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

