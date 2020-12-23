Brokers Offer Predictions for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $805.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

