Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

