Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $15.23

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.