Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $330.00

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $370.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $47,930,371. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twilio by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

