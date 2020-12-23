Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $871.80

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $871.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,380 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,023.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $823.49. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.