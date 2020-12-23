Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $48.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,302. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the airline’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 203.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 551,635 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.