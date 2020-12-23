Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.