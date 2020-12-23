Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $56.92

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of IART traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.88. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,138. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

