Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $49.23

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

