Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Price Target at GBX 1,201.25

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of LON CCL opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.72) on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.78.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

