Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $32.50

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE CWH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.51. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

