Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 65,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

