Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $998.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.