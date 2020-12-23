Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

